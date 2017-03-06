A week in focus

This looks like it could be one of the more interesting weeks of the year so far.

Whether markets will reflect the on-goings or, more prosaically, continue on their blind , post-Trump election/inauguration “risk on” mission is a different matter entirely.

Where to start? Is Deutsche Bank’s admission, by way of the announced €8bn deeply discounted capital raising, that its decade-long denial that it had been hurt just as badly, if not worse, than many of its peers during the global financial crisis to be celebrated or will it further undermine the credibility of its management announcements? What about the sale by GM of its European units to Peugeot? For years we have been shaking our heads at Opel and Vauxhall and wondering what needs to be done to bring GM’s European volume car brands up to the level of trust and prestige that its great rival Ford has over here.

We have the ECB meeting on Thursday but ahead of that, on Wednesday, the presentation by Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond of the British government’s budget. With the triggering of Article 50 being more a matter of days away than weeks, there will be a sharp focus on how Hammond and his merry men project the economic path for the next 12 months. Finally, in the aftermath of Sunday’s rally in Paris, the question remains whether François Fillon will persist in toughing out the payment-for-nothing scandal or whether he will bite the bullet and step down.

Oh, and while summing up the serious news, how could one overlook the revival of, after what must be the best part of 10 years, the attempt to merge Standard Life with Aberdeen Asset Management. And then, to round off the week, we have on Friday the February US payroll report. If all that isn’t enough to keep us honest, what is?

Motorhead

The temptation for me, as a fully paid-up petrol head, has to be to spend a lot of time talking through the merits and de-merits of the GM-PSA story, which is neatly timed to coincide with the opening of the Geneva Motor Show, which in turn gave all the great and the good involved in the deal to show up at the same time and at the same place without causing suspicion. The marriage of volume car builders with luxury brands – think of Ford’s Premier Automotive Group, which at one time combined Mercury with Jaguar, Land Rover, Volvo and Aston Martin – caused lots of trouble for lots of people but the sense at the time was that the problem was in the difference in cultures tied to the brands. GM, on the other hand, has finally demonstrated that not to be the case but to be a simple case of Americans not “getting” Europe.

Before modern globalisation, the European businesses of Ford, GM and Chrysler were autonomous units that made European cars for European markets and which delivered their profits (or losses) back to Detroit. The moment the Yanks tried to control everything, it began to go wrong. Global this and global that resulted in the worst of Detroit being directly infused into the overseas businesses. Anybody who read “On a Clear Day You Can See General Motors” by John Z DeLorean, the founder of the eponymous automotive disaster, will have some understanding of the sycophancy that stalks Detroit in general, and GM in particular – who can forget the original muppet-in-chief, Rick Waggoner? – and will have a vague grasp of how and why GM has failed.

Don’t kid yourself; this is not a story to trade. Sure, GM and PSA’s stock and bonds will react today but most probably for the wrong reasons. The automotive sector, despite all the ritzy press announcements, changes at glacial pace. Both PSA and GM have too many manufacturing and assembly plants dotted across Europe, the reason being that closures are among the politically most contentious actions that can be taken by any management in any industry.

Closing car plants is not like closing bank branches; on the contrary. The takeover will have blood pressures rising in ministries of trade and industry across Europe and soon the competition will begin to make the business environment as sweet as possible so that closures happen in other countries. In the absence of fiscal union, the great vitiating element that undermines the euro, the game of “beggar thy neighbour” is going to be played for money and not for matchsticks but my guess is that it will be a good year or two before it manifests itself, even though the game is surely already afoot.

Budge it

The UK budget, which will surely have to include projections for a post-Article 50 but pre-exit fiscal period, will be pretty interesting. Hammond has already let it be known that the “rush for growth” deficit spending that is being called for hither and thither isn’t going to happen. Our economies, that’s pretty much all of us, China included, are already indebted up the eyeballs and Hammond will guard himself from the errors of his predecessor, bar two, the invisible Scotsman who habitually called every penny he spent on anything an investment. His argument will be that the Treasury will need to build up reserves in case Brexit really does bring about the shock that was supposed to have been visited on the country nine months ago but which is still, quite possibly lurking in the wings.

That said, fiscal prudence and austerity are much talked about but, in the greater scheme, rarely seen. Tories love to talk of balanced budgets and all that but since the Thatcher era when the PSBR (public sector borrowing requirement) became PSDR (public sector debt repayment) and when the Gilt market boys feared they might soon be closed down, talk of tough budgetary discipline has remained just that, tough talk. Hammond will be shooting in the dark although he will be doing all he can not to sound like it and, like Columbus, he will be confidently standing on the prow of his ship scanning the horizon for the sight of land. Whatever he says will be taken by the Brexiteers as proof of confidence and by the Remainers as an abject case of whistling in the dark.

This is not a time to be making great changes to the system, although some of the stamp duty changes and other tax changes made to the buy-to-let market by George Osborne are due a review or even reversal. Sterling has found equilibrium in the US$1.20–$1.25 range and Hammond will be cognisant of the need not to rattle that bit of global markets any more than necessary.

Incidentally, GM cited that sharp fall of sterling as the cause for its having lost a quarter of a billion dollars on its European operations, the supposed reason for the disposal. If you believe that, you’ll also believe that President O’Bama had Trump Tower bugged. Why would anybody need to bug the Donald, since he tweets everything that goes through his head anyhow? Incidentally, his tweet that he had been bugged and that there was a new Watergate in the making was followed half an hour later by a further tweet insisting that Arnold Schwarzenegger had been fired from his role as host of The Apprentice rather than having resigned. Isn’t it good to know how focused the president is on what is potentially the greatest non-sexual political scandal to hit Washington in 45 years…