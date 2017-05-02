Coinstar eyes big bucks from loose change

Ka-ching!

Washington-based Coinstar is looking to turn its coin-counting machines into a shiny new source of corporate capital thanks to a US$900m asset-backed bond.

Guggenheim Securities is marketing the bond, the first ABS deal ever backed by machines that let customers turn loose change into readily spendable money.

The Coinstar machines, based in popular shopping spots such as supermarkets, charge almost an 11% fee to turn pocket change into cash, gift cards and vouchers.

According to a pre-sale report from Kroll Bond Ratings Agency, Coinstar machines have processed a whopping US$46.5bn of coins in the past 25 years more than 763 billion coins in all.

The small change has meant big bucks for Coinstar, which was previously part of a public company called Outerwall.

It was acquired and hived off into a separate business last year by subsidiaries of private equity giant Apollo Global Management.

About 60% of its kiosks are in big-name chains such as Walmart, Kroger and Albertsons.

Most kiosk contracts run three to five years, but Kroll said that Coinstar’s top 10 retail partners keep the machines for some 18.2 years on average.

So far, the machines have been a honey pot for stores too, with 74% of voucher amounts used for in-store spending on average and 24% for coin-to-cash conversions.

Payments to investors in the coin machine deal are expected quarterly, with the first such allotment slated for July, according to a syndicate note viewed by IFR.

Structuring advisor and sole bookrunning manager Guggenheim expects to sell US$840m of 5.8-year Triple B rated notes, the note said.

A US$60m parcel of 5-year notes will not be offered. The deal is expected to price this week.

Apollo and Guggenheim did not immediately respond to requests for comment.