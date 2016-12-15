So the FOMC did its thing and equity markets traded down. Correlated events? Barely.

Sure, the S&P handed back 0.81% and the Dow 0.6% but these are surely nothing more than run-of-the-mill technical corrections after a period of quite extraordinary gains. And thank God for that because one would have to take a very dim view of markets, had they needed to react to an event which was supposedly fully priced in.

What might not have been priced, although it should have been, was Janet Yellen’s subsequent comments with respect to future monetary policy. She has given us the prospect of three 25bp rate increases for each of the next three years which would see Fed Funds at give or take 4% in three years’ time. Historically, interest rate policy has been up by the elevator and down by the escalator. In other words, a period of sharp but painful tightening followed by a gently but prolonged period during which they came back down again. The prospect of a long drawn-out period of rising rates is something very new and one that will demand trading strategies not yet devised.

Evidently the Fed is cognisant of the enormous piles of debt that have been accrued since the financial crisis, which was created when huge piles of debt met tightening monetary policy, and it is trying to create an environment in which both the private and the public sectors can slowly de-leverage without major shocks to either the economy or the financial sector. Unfortunately, fear and greed don’t do “gradual”.

Added to the mix, of course, is the great unknown of Trumpian fiscal policy. The president-elect has already made it clear that what he says today might have no relevance tomorrow. Although the incoming administration’s fiscal policy is a moving target, what is clear is that tight fiscal policy and loose monetary policy are about to be replaced by loose fiscal policy and, in consequence, tight monetary policy. In her press briefing, Madame Yellen alluded to the fact that individual committee members had included this thinking in their personal positioning but it shone through that they all seemed to working with different precepts. What’s the one about the blind man in a tunnel without a light looking for a black cat which isn’t there?

I had the pleasure last night of playing bridge with a private investor who entertained with his take on the pending love-in between Moscow and Washington but who, in the context of the rumoured interference by the Russians in the American electoral process and in contrast to my own sobriquet for the Russian president of “Put-me-in”, coined the term “Put-trump-in”. Whatever we see in the coming years in terms of political dynamics might not be better than what we have and it might just as easily not be worse. What we can be assured of is that it will be different.

While we still try to assess whether stocks, at their highest rating since before the financial crisis, still represent value, bonds know exactly what they are doing and that is selling off. Two-year Treasuries are, at 1.28%, at their highest yield level since the early days of the heat of the financial crisis just after Lehman Brothers failed in late 2008. The 2s/10s curve is looking quite steep at 132bp but historicals and statistical discipline is applied to curve dynamics at great peril as the front end and the back end work to very different rules. As little as the unifying theory has been found in physics and as hard as it is to link Newtonian physics to quantum theory, so it isn’t possible to find one rule which applies to both ends of the yield curve.

Meanwhile, the ESM cat is back among the Greek pigeons having put debt relief on hold pending Athens’ progress towards meeting just some of the conditions to which it submitted in order to get previous tranches of bail-out cash. It appears that the proposed Christmas bonuses for pensioners were the straw that broke the camel’s back. Prime Minister Tsipras is now trying to dodge that bullet by putting their approval to parliament, which shifts the blame but not the fact.

I was tickled to see EU Commissioner Pierre Moscovici, another clapped-out grandee from the French socialist movement who found a second, tax-free career in Brussels, saying that agreement could be reached soon if all partners engaged constructively. Yes, and if my grandmother were still alive and if she had four wheels and a diesel engine she’d be the Number 11 omnibus.

Finally, I recently had a short exchange with a fellow from the execution desk of one of the larger wealth management firms. He questioned why, if I were right about the bonds to equities asset allocation trade, he and his merry men were busier buying bonds than they had been in years? He could only see bonds being bought in order to maintain equilibrium in balanced accounts.

My reply to him went as follows:

“If equities are going up, there must be more buyers than sellers. If bonds are going down, there must be more sellers than buyers. It’s not a quiz. These need not all be strategic asset allocations but tactical ones too. Balanced accounts may need to buy more bonds in order to maintain strategy but they could still be tactically increasing an underweight position in the process.

That keeps the bond desk busy although it is less busy than the equity group.

Also sir, bear in mind that the world looks very different in a wealth management environment than it does in a mutual fund company where raw inflows determine the activity and not asset allocation. Insurers and hedge funds can act very differently. The weakness inherent in strict asset allocation models favoured by wealth management since the early 1990s is precisely that they encourage buying in falling markets in order to compensate for rising ones. Strange but true.”

Next Fed tightening on February 1 or March 15? Answers on the back of a 3.5% long bond please…