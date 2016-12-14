To misquote the late Winston Spencer Churchill, never in the field of market trading have so many column inches been written by so many about such a small tightening move.

It has taken the US Federal Reserve a full year (give or take a couple of days) to raise rates from 0.5% to 0.75% at a time when GDP growth is running at 3.2%, CPI at 1.6%, unemployment is 4.6% and consumer confidence is back within the range in which it was just ahead of the global financial crisis. Personally, I still can’t fathom what has taken the FOMC so long, in the same way that I can’t work out why highly rated but otherwise sane individuals working for some of the leading investment banks are so certain that there are no more than two further 25bp hikes in the pipeline for 2017.

Normally around this time of the year I begin to reflect on my best and my worst calls for the past year and write up my forecasts for the current one. It would be hard to deny that my worst call for 2016 was that the UK would vote to remain in the EU and my best one, in consequence, was that this country would not immediately and in perpetuity fall into a black hole. I suppose my prediction that Donald Trump could in no way win the US presidency was equally wrong but in its own way the Brexit vote is more significant in that it cannot be reversed by popular vote in four years’ time. Has anyone noticed, incidentally, how before the election no one in the market had one good thing to say about a possible Trump victory and now, with the Dow knocking on the door of 20,000 points, nobody has anything bad to say about him? Both sides are equally wrong and 2017 will be the year in which either we will all have to learn that there is more than one way to skin a Washington cat or President Trump will have to concede that no man is greater than the swamp filled with foot-dragging, pork barrel-touting career politicians with their coterie of lobbyists and general hangers-on.

All the while, a quiet revolution has been taking place in Brazil where the senate voted by 53-16 to introduce a constitutional amendment that will cap government spending for the next 20 years. The usual rent-a-mob was outside parliament protesting against austerity and why shouldn’t they? Brazil is in a mess and not only because of the Petrobras corruption scandal. That, in my humble opinion, is the tip of the iceberg.

I have an old Wall Street friend, known as M2, now long retired but very much on the left wing of the Democratic side of American politics. She always hated the advertising slogans which ended with the line “buy it, you deserve it” Deserve what? Governments have spent the past twenty odd years providing citizens with a lifestyle they thought they deserved, not the one they could afford. Countries like Brazil saw eye-watering capital inflows during the period in which BRICs were trumps and which they thought were coming because their economies were so attractive and not, as it was in reality, because their returns looked so much more enticing in the low interest rate environment affecting the industrialised West.. As rates begin to rise in the US along with the dollar and the cost of their foreign debt begins to rise in local terms, a country like Brazil with GDP contraction forecast at between 8% and 14% for next year becomes the last place anybody would wish to be exposed to.

2017 could be a year in which reality again rears its ugly head. Over the past 45 years since 1971, US GDP growth has averaged 2.8% - we are, to repeat, currently running at 3.2% - while during the same period Fed Funds have averaged 5.4%. CPI might only be at 1.6% but with oil and other commodities bouncing back from recent lows, price-push inflation is surely upon us.

Much will now depend on tax policy in the US and whether a dramatic cut in corporation tax will bring the hundreds of billions of dollars home as the president-elect predicts. Before that money flows back into the US, the law needs to be amended. Furthermore, would a windfall be invested in something like debt reduction or would it simply be spent on presidential vanity projects? We have all the questions but we really do not have any of the answers and the ones we do have are largely built on models anchored on speculation and conjecture.

At the end of the day, growth and prosperity are not created by 600-odd politicians sitting in a warm chamber but by tens of millions of citizens getting up in the morning, eating their breakfast and then going out to create wealth. If they are motivated, they do it. If they are not, they don’t. It looks at the moment as though Trump and his merry band of billionaires will try to create an atmosphere in which Joe SixPack will want to do so. We shall see. Stock markets have given him the thumbs up. Rising Treasury yields tell us that bond markets have too. This time next year we shall be looking back and passing judgement as to who was right, the doubters or the enthusiasts. I don’t know and I’d need to toss a coin if I were to make a prediction.

As the non-Opec members have come on side with their assurance that they too will cut production, I was chatting to a friend who is a senior bank treasury officer with a Middle Eastern bank but who through the noughties held a similar position with one of the major European banks. We talked about Opec and how its representatives, were they bankers, would all be in jail for price fixing and market manipulation. In the context of the Libor scandal and, more recently, the Euribor scandal he very poignantly observed that “…they are doing in barrels what bankers did in basis points”.

Finally, students of George Orwell’s seminal novel “1984” will recall that there were the three power blocks Oceania, Eurasia and Eastasia who are permanently at war. These blocs are still there and the Crimean crisis has put Eurasia and bed with Eastasia while Oceania has isolated itself. The incoming president, by appointing Rex Tillerson as prospective secretary of state, is showing signs of wanting to swing the pendulum back, to cosy up to Eurasia and to take on Eastasia again. Is this a mindless flight of fancy or is it an act of hard-nosed Realpolitik? Who knows but it does feel like 1984, doesn’t it? At least we now in 2016 we have that rather fine Fever-Tree tonic to mix with our Victory gin. Cheers!