Higher yields boost demand for new DriveTime ABS

Higher yields helped DriveTime Automotive, a large used car and finance company, attract investors to its latest US$442m deep subprime asset-backed bond.

The used car chain owner lends to borrowers with damaged - or no credit - an area under increased scrutiny as loan losses have piled up. nL8N1I66R3

All five of the bond classes priced at higher yields than DriveTime’s prior deal in February, showing that investors are pricing in a higher risk of default.

Its lowest US$55m rung of junk-rated Double Bs fetched 6.1% versus 5.79% in February, according to IFR data.

All of the deal’s classes ended up 1.25 to 6 times subscribed and priced within the range of initial guidance, one banker said.

The safe-haven 0.58-year Triple A class even cleared 5bp tighter than DriveTime’s prior deal at 40bp over EDSF, albeit at a slightly higher 1.7% yield.

The issuer gave up more spread, however, on its riskier Triple Bs and Double Bs, which ended 15bp-25bp wider than its February trade at 215bp and 425bp over interpolated swaps, respectively.

Deep subprime lender Exeter cleared similar notes wider last month at 250bp and 500bp, respectively.nL8N1HR52I

RATINGS HIT?

It is not just investors keeping a close eye on subprime.

S&P on Tuesday raised the alarm that some non-bank subprime auto lenders could see their corporate ratings hit after years of helping fuel an auto lending boom.

US auto debt reached a new record of US$1.16trn in the fourth quarter of 2016, according to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

And while the structure of auto ABS gives bond buyers a cushion from losses, many lenders still hold significant exposure to car loans and leases.

“After years of robust growth and loosening underwriting, continued rise in loan losses and a drop in used-car prices seem likely,” S&P analysts wrote.

“We could lower our ratings on companies in auto finance if these trends were severe enough.”

S&P currently rates two nonbank auto finance companies - DriveTime Automotive Group and Credit Acceptance Corp - at Single B and Double B, respectively.