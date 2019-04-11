Industry faces chicken and egg problem replacing Libor

The world’s most important interest-rate benchmark could cease to exist in just a few years’ time, but finance executives say there is still some way to go in cementing its replacement.

Around US$370trn of derivatives and financial products are tied to Libor and other interbank lending rates, which regulators have vowed to replace following several rate-fixing scandals over the past decade. UK regulators have said Libor could die out altogether after 2021.

Supervisors across the globe have chosen different lending rates in their local markets to replace Libor, though most of these products have yet to take off, particularly for longer-dated products. In most cases, traders say, Libor rates remain the go-to option.

“This is arguably the most challenging and complex task the industry has ever faced,” said Eric Litvack, chairman of the International Swaps and Derivatives Association, speaking at the trade body’s annual general meeting in Hong Kong. “And we don’t have the luxury of time.”

Sterling financial markets have made the most progress in switching away from Libor. That is mainly because Sonia - the secured overnight lending rate that is set to replace Libor - has already been around for several years, allowing time for trading activity to grow.

David Horner, head of risk for rates derivatives at LCH, said around half the volume in short-dated UK interest-rate swaps is now linked to Sonia. However, in longer-dated swaps, only 15% of trading is linked to Sonia.

Nat Tyce, head of macro trading for Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific at Barclays, said there had been fairly substantial flows out of Libor from liability-driven investors such as pension funds and insurers, while banks were also active on Sonia when hedging interest-rate risk on their bond positions. Corporates, however, have not yet budged and still prefer to use Libor when hedging interest-rate risks related to their debt issuance.

“The default instrument is still a Libor swap,” said Tyce. “There will come a time when the default trading instrument will naturally switch over, but we’re just not quite there yet.”

Progress elsewhere has been more sluggish. In the US, the Federal Reserve began publishing its preferred alternative to Libor last year: the secured overnight funding rate, or SOFR, which is based on Treasury repo rates.

LCH’s Horner said getting SOFR to take off has been tough, not least because it has a direct competitor in the form of the Fed funds rate. He said the cumulative volume in the SOFR-linked market is US$95 billion in total, which roughly equates to volumes linked to Libor that trade in one morning.

“It’s a much more difficult task,” said Horner. “This is a benchmark that didn’t even exist at the beginning of last year.”

Jason Manske, a senior managing director at MetLife, said it took six months for the insurer to prepare to sell debt linked to SOFR, but he still felt he could get better financing rates compared to Libor. He said he has also done repo trades linked to SOFR.

“We’ve embraced the cash markets,” he said. “On the derivatives side…it’s been a little bit frustrating.”

Investors highlight a range of challenges around building up sufficient activity in rival benchmarks, including the accounting and tax treatment for SOFR-linked swaps.

Laura Lise, head of traded risk analytics for Asia Pacific at HSBC, said the poor liquidity in products linked to Libor alternatives like SOFR means that banks’ models require them to hold more capital against these positions. That in turn discourages them from trading the products.

“Potentially the capital for these products won’t be efficient,” she said.

Jack Hattem, a managing director at BlackRock, said that “everything is definitely moving forward” in building liquidity in SOFR, though added “it’s a little bit of the chicken and the egg.”

There are similar trends in benchmarks for other currencies such as euros and yen, with liquidity concentrated in shorter-dated trades and little in longer-term maturities. With time fast running down to when regulators want to phase out Libor, the industry still has its work cut out.

“The end of Libor is approaching,” said Guy Debelle, deputy governor at the Reserve Bank of Australia.

“Financial regulators around the world expect institutions using Libor to be ready to transition to more robust benchmarks,” he said.

Isda’s Litvack acknowledged the lack of liquidity in alternative benchmark rates, which he said is natural at this stage.

“The only way for liquidity to develop is for people to trade these new rates,” he added.