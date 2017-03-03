Red-hot bond market watching Fed comments

Bankers and investors expect another surge of corporate bond issuance next week, especially if Fed officials speaking Friday continue to support the case for a mid-March rate rise.

Up to US$35bn of new bonds could hit the market next week, said syndicate bankers and bond investors, with some saying the final tally could be closer to this week’s US$42bn so far.

Morgan Stanley took advantage of the strong tone on Friday, announcing a tap of its 2022 floating-rate bonds at L+low 90s.

Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen and two other officials, vice chair Stanley Fischer and governor Jay Powell, are all scheduled to speak on Friday afternoon.

Their comments will be closely watched to see if they support an imminent rise in interest rates.

The Fed funds futures market is pricing in an 80% chance of a hike after the FOMC’s meeting on March 14-15.

“Based on what Yellen talks about today, that could drive issuance one way or another,” one syndicate banker said.

“If she indicates March is for sure, that could really push issuers to get ahead of a hike.”

Vulcan Materials, Nordstrom, Great Plains Energy, Woori Bank and Korea National Oil Corporation have all mandated banks for possible deals.

Nearly all deals that priced this week are trading well inside of reoffer, as investors continue to fight for paper amid strong inflows to bond funds.

Investors said it had been a scramble to find enough bonds to buy this week. nL2N1GF1WZ

Bond funds saw a net US$3bn inflow for the week ended Wednesday, with a year-to-date net inflow of almost US$26bn, according to Lipper data.