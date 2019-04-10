Regulators, industry eye changes to derivatives rules

Regulators and members of the finance industry outlined the need to re-shape rules governing the nearly US$600trn derivatives markets at an industry gathering this week, in the latest sign of enthusiasm for reviewing the regulatory landscape developed in the wake of the great financial crisis.

Officials at US regulator the Commodity Futures Trading Commission identified derivatives trading venues, calculations on banks’ leverage levels, the cross-border reach of regulations and margin rules capturing smaller derivatives users as areas all in need of review.

“You had in the swaps space literally a blank canvas to draw a new regulatory regime, which was very tough to digest for market participants,” said Rostin Behnam, a commissioner at the CFTC, at the International Swaps and Derivatives Association annual general meeting in Hong Kong, referring to the rule-making period between 2010 and 2014 following the passage of the US Dodd-Frank Act.

“Now we’re at a point where … you either have a chisel or you have sandpaper and you’re trying to touch up things, change things and make it better, even though it’s a smaller job, it’s a challenging job and it takes time.”

Regulations across the finance industry have come into focus now that more than a decade has passed since the great financial crisis of 2008, particularly under the more the pro-markets administration of President Donald Trump. That includes moves to update the so-called Volcker rule, which sought to ban banks from trading on their own account, and regulators declining to enforce guidelines designed to maintain standards in leveraged lending.

The additional cost created by derivatives regulations has been one of the main concerns for market participants over the past several years. Roughly half of respondents to an audience poll at the ISDA event said they thought the G20 reforms had been “moderately effective” in making the financial system more resilient, albeit at a high cost. Around 40% of respondents said the system was now safer, but that the high associated costs were straining the system and hurting market liquidity.

“Without a doubt there have been some costs,” said ISDA chief executive Scott O’Malia. “But at the same time the system is safer and more robust.”

O’Malia highlighted the need to change rules that could force smaller firms to post initial margin against derivatives trades, as well as the perverse incentive banks’ leverage ratio calculations create for clearing of derivatives contracts – two areas that the CFTC’s Behnam acknowledged may need to be reviewed.

“You’re not going to have this organisation say: ‘repeal Dodd-Frank’ but instead examine how the existing rules can be optimised,” said O’Malia.

Harmonisation of global derivatives rules was top of the agenda for many attendees at the ISDA conference. Thijs Aaten, chief finance and risk officer at APG Asset Management Asia, said he pulled traders out of New York and stopped trading with US firms to avoid being caught by the Dodd-Frank rules. The reason: he did not think APG would be able to comply with both US and European regulations. More recently, APG has had to move swaps trades with UK-based counterparties to firms based in the European Union in response to Brexit.

“Our activities have shrunk from … a global operation to just dealing with local counterparties,” said Aaten.

It “feels like being caught in the crossfire. I would like to invest globally, but all this regulation … makes it very complicated to comply with all the different requirements in the different jurisdictions, and therefore we retreat,” he said.

The CFTC’s Behnam, a Trump appointee, sounded sympathetic to such views. “You had a very aggressive rollout of rules that had a pretty prominent effect on all regions and jurisdictions across the world,” he said.

“It’s time to reassess, it’s time to re-evaluate,” he said.

One major area of reform is around the US requirement to trade certain derivatives on platforms known as swap execution facilities, or SEFs.

Amir Zaidi, director of market oversight at the CFTC, said the regulator is currently undertaking a “comprehensive rethink of the SEF regime.”

That involves still looking to increase swaps price transparency and boost SEF trading volumes, but taking “a very different approach to achieving” that, said Zaidi.

“It’s a big undertaking,” he noted.