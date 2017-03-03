Snap out of it

Snap, Snap, Snap … yes, we all saw the IPO and we all saw the stock close at a 44% premium.

So we have a 26-year-old Evan Spiegel and a 28-year-old Bobby Murphy in charge of a company worth over US$28bn on the basis that 159m teenagers with next to no disposable income look at each other 10 times a day and stick ears on each other’s selfies. The company has never made a profit and has not a single financial metric that would entice even a half-sane investor to buy the stock and yet the IPO was 14 times oversubscribed, priced well above initial talk and it still went to the moon.

Snap is now priced at 28 times earnings, which gives it a market cap equivalent to the Marriott hotel group on the basis that Spiegel might be the next Mark Zuckerberg and that it is working on some great ideas. This isn’t quite dotcom boom stuff but, if my memory serves, it’s not that far away from it. Doubters abound, not least those who point to the already-slowing user growth, and some quite serious analysts suggest that the equilibrium price ought to be closer to US$10, well below last night’s close of US$24.48.

Whether Spiegel really is another Zuckerberg or whether Spiegel and Murphy together are another Larry Page and Sergey Brin has to be seen but one way or the other, given the demographics and the disposable income of the clientele upon which the IPO was based, they had better be one or both if the pricing is to hold up.

Recusal

Had anybody this side of the Atlantic, other than avid watchers of the TV series “Billions” with Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis, which pitches a dodgy district attorney against an even dodgier billionaire hedgie, ever heard the word “recusal” before? Well, now everybody has as the Donald’s freshly baked Attorney General Jeff Sessions removed himself from investigations into Russian interference with the 2016 election. There is a generational shift in political life going on. The last time this happened was after Watergate when behaviour that had previously been fairly common suddenly became unacceptable. The disgust over Kellyanne Conway kneeling on the sofa in the Oval Office is, in my opinion, honest and justified but it surely still fades into insignificance compared to what JFK most probably did on the same or similar sofa. Richard Nixon’s flagrant abuse of office led to the scale being reset and, like it or not, this is what the public expects to see. Sessions clearly misled the Senate confirmation committee but it looks as though he and, by association, the president will have got away with a yellow card. In doing so, he has helped the word “recusal” escape Showtime and enter everyday English.

Finally, in the news today, is the very quiet headline that the price of one Bitcoin now exceeds an ounce of gold. I dined last night with a brace of automotive heavyweights but when the subject of blockchain and Bitcoin came up, the rather dismissive comment was that the latter was no more than a crypto-currency used by crooks and drug dealers on the dark web. On the basis that it is better to be partly right than absolutely wrong, I won’t argue the point although the rise in the value of Bitcoin probably has as much to do with the wild shenanigans of central bankers and their political masters as it does with the price of ecstasy and cocaine. A means of exchange that is not subject to the vagaries of “raison d’état” has strong attraction in a world of global companies that are happy to trade goods for money above and beyond geo-political scrapping.

Part of the Brexit argument was that Britain supposedly wanted to do the trade without the political drift anchor. Bitcoin, or whatever its future blockchain successors might be, promises to go one step further and lift international business and free trade to a higher level. In these uncertain political times, Bitcoin is seen by some as a safe haven, a borderless store of value superior to gold where variable supply and cost of extraction can spoil the purity of the valuation. With the pool of Bitcoins fixed and immutable, this is not the case. Anyhow, as at close of business last night gold was at US$1,234.25 and Bitcoin was US$1,257.94, a spread of US$23.69. As at this morning it is already at US$35.30. If Bitcoin ETFs get SEC approval, this will go a lot further.

Motoring

Back to my automotive dinner. One of the guests, Bob Dover, is former chairman and chief executive of Jaguar Land Rover who now heads the UK’s Advanced Propulsion Centre. Somewhat perchance I yesterday alluded to the way in which in the past the auto manufacturers had bought up any disruptive technology to the internal combustion engine and had closed it down. Now it’s all about supporting the great leap forward.

Some time back I wrote a few pieces focusing on what it would take to really push growth forward. The conclusion was that every now and then something comes on the market that changes lives and everybody wants to buy and own. From cars to colour TVs, from dishwashers and microwaves to laptops and tablets, suddenly something will appear that drives demand and in turn drives growth. It’s not about selfies with ears but about a significant change in consumer demand, a technology that brings about a paradigm shift.

We spoke of the demonisation of diesel propulsion. Having been lauded over gasoline for its lower CO 2 output, it is now suddenly the villain of the piece. Having spent decades balancing their aggregate CO 2 output and having built corporate strategies around resolving this by pushing diesel, the car companies are now suddenly at sea. This could be where the big and broad move into hybrid and electric cars might begin and from where the next leg-up in global demand and real and tangible growth might come. I left dinner with a spring in my step.

That said, it will not resolve the crippling debt that is sitting on the balance sheets of sovereign nations and households - the cloud without a silver lining - but in the short term nobody seems prepared to face that issue. As we are employed to get day-to-day or year-to-year markets right and not to be macro-economic doomsters it’s best to focus on the good stuff. On that basis and given the vibes at table last night it might be time to give the automakers another closer look. All eyes on Geneva next week where we should try to look through the fireworks and focus on the quiet innovations and technological developments where we might find disruptors which could, over time and in the greater scheme, make Uber and Airbnb look like little fly-by-nights. In the meantime I still love my six litre V12….

Finally, keep an eye on those US PMI figures this afternoon. Shocks are unlikely and even if they do miss to the downside, the miss would have to be pretty hefty for it to have any influence on the Fed. In other words, even with the long-overdue correction in risk asset markets, sail on….

Alas, it is that time of the week again and all that remains is for me to wish you and yours a happy and peaceful weekend. No rugby this weekend and so no meaningful excuse, other than the weather forecast, not to be getting those seed potatoes and also the early broad beans into the ground. If, of course, the penniless Snapchat generation would like to earn some disposable income, maybe they’d be given to do it for you. My guess is that you get wet and the kids remain penniless.