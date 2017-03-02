Tales of the unexpected

There are always things you hear which you never expected to.

One of those was, following the Dow’s slicing through the 21,000-point barrier like a hot knife through butter to close up 303.31 points at 21,115.55, the BBC telling us this morning that this was due to increasing probability of the Federal Reserve raising rates on March 15. This was of course the same BBC that opened its market reporting yesterday with the observation that Wall Street had not been impressed with the Donald Trump’s speech before Congress. Pays yer money, takes yer choice.

Stocks are on fire with the Dow up 6.86% year-to-date, the S&P up by 7.02% and the Nasdaq by 9.58%. That’s not bad for just 40 trading days although the rest of the world’s stock markets don’t, overall, have much to complain about either. The Dax is 5.11% to the good and even the FTSE, with Brexit bearing down on it, is up 3.36% in local currency and up 2.83% in dollar terms.

There is an air of confidence and swagger out there which is, at first sight, redolent of 2006 when nothing could ever go wrong again. But you have to think that there is something wrong when it is not the taxi driver but the very esteemed BBC that tells you that stocks are rallying because the central bank is about to tighten.

Are we facing a proper, real and sustainable paradigm shift or do we have to reach back to the bon mot from the pre-crisis sceptics who declared that the new economic paradigm ain’t worth a pair of dimes? In other words, is it this time really different? The answer to that is both yes and no. No, inasmuch as the basic laws governing markets have not and never will change but yes, as there is so much manipulation of markets and the cost of money taking place by the central banks that the laws and natural dynamics that govern markets no longer seem to apply. In other words, the patient has been on morphine for so long that he no longer knows what reality feels like and which side is up.

As long as we remain aware that we are floating around in a false reality, we can manage the risks. The moment we forget that, we’re in peril.

Snap happy

The excitement over the Snap’s IPO today is a case in point. I’m rather fed up with the media filled with faces telling us why the company is worth what the pricing syndicate tell us it’s worth. My mind is cast back not to Twitter but to King Digital, the creator of Candy Crush Saga. The question is not how good the product was but what will happen to it when the current generation of users grows up? More to the point – and as a non-user of Snapchat I can ask the questions but not provide the answers - where do the revenues come from? At a valuation of US$ 3.4bn, the company is nowhere near as overhyped as King was at US$7.08bn but at least the latter had a discernible revenue stream, albeit a highly overrated one. In the event King sort of flopped and was acquired by Activision Blizzard for US$ 5.9bn, a loss to the investing public of just over US$1bn.

Is Snapchat more Facebook than Twitter? That, I suppose, depends on how one values the commercial potential of a bunch of teenagers pulling faces at each other. Think what you may, my hard-earned pennies ain’t going anywhere near it.

On the other hand, after a long period of scepticism, I am beginning to look more seriously at blockchain technology and, in consequence, Bitcoin. In a world high as a kite on monetary authorities’ home-spun opiates, having a means of exchange – I shall briefly desist from calling Bitcoin a currency – the value of which is driven purely by demand and supply is gradually looking more and more attractive. Blockchain technology might be baffling but I remember as a child going around the back of the TV trying to find out how the guy in the picture had got into the box. Just because I don’t understand it doesn’t make it wrong and in the meantime, half a century later, I have a quarter-inch thick HD TV in my back pocket which also tells the time, measure the steps I take every day and I could, if I knew how, switch on the kettle from the car.

There are currently three ETF proposals awaiting SEC approval that would enable the general public to invest in Bitcoin. Those who have looked into the opaque world of blockchain technology know that it will spell death to the commercial banks’ clearing business which is why, if you listen around, the banks are so keen to get in on the act. Methinks they’d like to do to blockchain what automotive companies did for decades to anything that looked like an alternative technology to the internal combustion engine, which was to buy it up and close it down.

“Oh!” I hear you cry, “What about cyber security?” Since people once got away with creating banknotes in all currencies with no more than a colour photocopier and since the Bank of England is introducing a new one pound coin in the near future as it is believed that as many as one in 10 pound coins currently in circulation might be a fake, I think we might need not be too worried.

Investing in blockchain technology is still highly speculative; not from a technology perspective but, as during the dotcom boom, in terms of picking winners and losers. One thing that seems clear is that blockchain is not merely a disruptor but the next phase in business of trade and exchange in the same way as the credit card was in the 1970s. And when did you last use a traveller’s cheque?

Lording it

Back here in the UK, the House of Lords has dealt its first defeat on Brexit to Theresa “Kitten Heel” May’s government. Will she be happy? Barely. Will she be surprised? Probably also not. But that is why in negotiations one asks for more than one expects and certainly more than can live with. Although the remain camp is celebrating as though it had just won the World Cup, it would be nice for May if she could go to Brussels with her trump cards close to her chest rather than having to show them before the game has even begun.

Somewhat belatedly, I’d like to share an exchange I had on Facebook with a friend of mine, a full-blooded remain supporter, a few weeks back after Tony Blair decided it was time to speak up. I’d like to add in advance the sad observation that, as soon as one mentions the war, one seems to have already lost the argument. Heyho!

Him: On the subject of Brexit, Blair is right and Corbyn is the one who’s being unhelpful. Since official Labour policy is to remain in the EU, Corbyn should be promoting that, not aiding and abetting the right wing of the Tory party! The sooner the Labour Party comes to its senses and ditches Corbyn, the better it will be for Labour and for Britain.

Me: What a load of nonsense. Having lied to the nation and driven into a war it had no need to be involved in and then having built a business empire that employs 70 people, the sole product of which is his egomania, we’re all supposed to follow his Pied Piper-like calling?

Do me favour; next you’ll be telling us that Hitler’s idea of unifying Europe might not have been such a bad idea after all.

Him: I don’t approve of his actions over Iraq any more than you do. But on the EU I do agree with him and I’m willing to give him a chance to redeem himself. I also thought you were better than the nasty jibe about Hitler. The EU, after all, was founded in part to prevent anything like that ever happening again - and it has been a great success in that respect.

Me: Please, the Treaty of Rome was written in 1957 when the Soviet Union occupied half of Europe and stood at a barbed wire and mined line down the middle of Germany pointing nuclear weapons at us, when modern communications from jet flight to the internet didn’t exist and when cross-border free trade on a global basis hadn’t been dreamt of. In other words, the world has moved on at a terrifying pace but the union is stuck. Nobody would expect the management of a company to be governed by a board strategy sixty years old, would they?

There are different ways to skin this cat. The road might not be straight and we might find the odd cul-de-sac along the way but the remainers, as valid as many of their queries and criticism might be, must guard themselves from behaving like good old flat-earthers.

Might it be that the Blair brand is getting a bit stale - his Middle East efforts have little to show for the cash he garnered - and that he’s looking for any opportunity to burnish it a bit? He should go to hell but based on Gordon Brown’s experiences at Granita, I doubt the devil himself would dare sup with him.

Political debate is alive and kicking, and as long as we can beat each other up before going for a drink together, all is well. I used to do that at the students’ union with the late and already greatly missed Steve Hewlett. The Donald has a few things to learn in terms of not everybody who disagrees with you necessarily being your enemy.