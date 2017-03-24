The Wall Street Shuffle

The Dow traded in a 140-point range on Thursday and still ended up closing a mere 4.72 points from where it had started.

There is no doubt that all the bullish certainty that has driven the key indices 14% higher since election day – I recall predictions of a 1,000-point drop – is being undermined by growing scepticism with respect to the president’s ability to push through his legislative promises. Hang on a moment. It can’t be more than six weeks ago that all the fear was of a burgeoning dictatorship which was threatening the principles of democracy and now, when it looks as though Congress, despite the triple lock, is not going to wave through without question anything proposed by the White House, markets are not celebrating but behaving like a rabbit in the headlights.

CARELESS WHISPER

Meanwhile the Donald, behaving exactly as predicted in this column at the end of last year and before his inauguration, is stomping around like a spoilt child who is being sent to summer camp in Vermont when he wants to go to the theme parks in Florida. House Speaker Paul Ryan is right when he states that the GOP has been promising for seven years to reverse Obamacare but it is not the repeal that is the bone of the contention but the replacement. All manner of numbers are being bandied around by both sides of the argument as to what the changes might bring and, as in all these cases, most of them will be wrong. The real issue, however, is the president’s petulant assertion that the proposal is either passed as it is or Obamacare reform is off the agenda. Do I hear echoes of “You’re fired!”?

The triple lock – that’s the Republicans controlling the House, the Senate and the White House – never meant that all Trump’s legislative proposals were going to sail through without touching the sides but the rocky ride for the healthcare reform also does not mean that everything he proposes is going to brought into serious question. Trump versus Capitol Hill is not a binary equation and a failure of the healthcare reform today need not spell the beginning of a three-year-and-10-months lame duck presidency. What it will establish, though, is that Congress is still the democratically elected parliament and not President Trump’s fawning rubber stamp.

If the Obamacare repeal were to fail, the president will be out there declaring that the “swamp” is preventing the will of the people from being implemented while conveniently forgetting that the makeup of Congress is just as much a reflection of the will of the people as is the presidency. That, Mr. President, is what is meant by checks and balances.

So let’s reiterate that a failure to reform the Affordable Health Care Act does not spell the end of the Trump presidency as an effective tool of government and that other matters like the highly anticipated infrastructure spending projects, the tax reforms and review of Dodd-Frank are not, per se, dead in the water.

GOOD RUNNER

Yesterday saw the return of VW to the bond market looking for a minimum of €4bn in the two-year, four-year, 6.5-year and 10-year maturities with initial price talk at plus 45bp, plus 60bp, plus 95bp and plus 130bp.

I said yesterday the deal would fly off the shelf and making that call was like shooting fish in a barrel. In the end they came for €8bn with €2.5bn two-year at plus 30bp, €1.5bn four-year at plus 45bp, €1.5bn 6.5-year at plus 80bp and €2.5bn 10-year at plus 115bp. So €4bn turned into €8bn and all tranches were priced 15bp tighter than initial guidance. It would appear that once again the highly paid syndicate managers didn’t have a bloody clue what the credit they were bringing to market in exchange for some pretty ritzy fees was actually worth.

And despite the pricing, VW’s bonds continue to tighten in early trade…

SOLUTIONALISATIONALISM

I received a call last week from a journo who was working on a piece focusing on the proposed reform of the primary process in bond markets. There is always a lot of noise about the inequity of the allocation process and I have no doubt that once again the big guys will have got most of the paper and the little guys will have been left with scraps at best. Talk is, among other things, of replacing old-style syndication with an open book auction-style solution.

My answer was that the current process might not be fair but then the world isn’t fair and that’s that. Every time regulators try to create a level playing field, they end up with a playing field that is simply more level for some than it is for others. I referred to the issuance of the dual-tranche Adidas deal in October 2014 and pointed out that the small investors who found themselves filleted by Deutsche Bank and Adidas in equal measure would have gained nothing through any of the changes being mooted. The regulators’ and lawmakers’ consciences may be assuaged by an attempt to burn down the jungle and replace the chaos with neat palm oil plantations but more order need not mean an improvement in the environment. Market efficiency is based on good old Darwinist principles and simply screaming louder does not make the creationist regulators right.

As I’ve said many times one should not get upset about things one can expect, only by things one can’t. If demand exceeds supply in a new issue, “transparency” will neither create more bonds nor lessen demand. Stagging is as old as the market and if anybody thinks that the introduction of an auction-based distribution process will change that, they have a pretty poor handle on human behaviour. That apart, and with free sellside research likely to be cut, smaller investors without their own large analysis teams won’t have a clue where and how to price auction bids. If the system is to be weighted even more in favour of the behemoths of the asset management world all that has to happen is that all market participants are asked to price their own primary bids.

For many hundreds of years markets have been places where information is exchanged, mostly behind raised hands, and where prices are negotiated. What is it that gives people who have never been part of a market the right believe that they know how to improve a process which has been evolving since our ancestors first began to communicate and exchange goods?

Alas, it's that time of the week again and all that remains is for me to wish you and yours a happy and peaceful weekend.