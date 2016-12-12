To infinity and beyond

So what’s all this rubbish about markets hating uncertainty in general and political uncertainty in particular?

As recently as November 22 the Dow Jones index broke through the 19,000 barrier and by last Friday, December 9 and just 12 trading sessions later, it had risen to 19,756.85. During the same short period, the dollar has risen from ¥111.14 to ¥115.69. Conversely, to within a whisker, the euro remains unchanged against the greenback. West Texas Intermediate closed in New York on November 22 at US$48.03 per barrel. By Friday it had risen to US$51.50 and now, on the back of this weekend’s non-Opec cut-back agreement, it is trading at US$53.80. Copper, already on the rise since late October where it marked US$4,638 per tonne on October 24 was at US$5,613/tonne by November 22 and on Friday it went out at US$5,826.

Although the Donald promised to “drain the swamp”, as in most of his grand statements, he never told anybody exactly what that entailed. Students of the Italian political theorist Gaetano Mosca will not find it difficult to grasp that a change in power effectively does nothing other than to switch one elite for the other and in political “old speak”, Trump’s new Washington looks to be developing into a proper, fully paid-up plutocracy.

Although there is much railing among the now-displaced out-going elite – did anyone pick up on Cameron’s moaning and wailing in his first public speech on the US rubber chicken circuit? – markets and their staggering strength seem to be telling us that they do not fear uncertainty but are celebrating the very opposite. Cameron rattled on about wanting to fight populism, which he made scapegoat for his failed referendum and for all other evils in the world including, no doubt, the milk going off in the fridge. Fighting populism? I was reminded of a piece of graffiti which appeared on one of the walls at my university in the 1970s which read “Fighting for peace is like f…ing for virginity”.

Apollo 11

From Brexit, through the US election results to the staggeringly low turn-out in this weekend’s Romanian elections – I hear as little as 27% of voters thought it worthwhile to show up – liberal democracy is in crisis and investors seem to love it for some reason I can’t quite get my head around. Trump declares fears over Russian hacking into the election process to be rubbish, unceremoniously throws the long-standing “one China” policy in the bin and persists in –no value judgement here, just a turn of phrase – putting the lunatics in charge of the asylum. Yet despite all this, equity markets continue on their mission to the moon.

Meanwhile, quite quietly and for the first time this year, the Nikkei today traded into positive territory, year-to-date. Having opened on January 4 with a big 580-point dump from its year-end closing level of just above 19,000, it has today broken above that level for the first time this year. In mid June it was below 15,000. That is a trough-to-peak rally of 28% in six months.

I don’t understand why and not even the BIS its quarterly review sees any stresses. It contemplates a “paradigm shift in markets” and concludes that there are no evident stresses in credit markets despite rising bond yields. Mind you, I can’t remember seeing the BIS on the barricades in 2006 or 2007 either so I will treat its assurances with a small pinch of salt. Just last week I quoted Larry Summers and his observation that things take longer than one expects but that they then also happen much faster than anyone anticipates. The Bundesbank’s Jens Weidmann is still the lone voice in the desert in warning against the unintended consequences of excessively loose monetary policy.

I was talking to a senior City figure last week who is, to borrow from politics, spending more time with his family. What he has found is that the headhunting community is deeply but also very quietly involved in the search for senior and very senior people. The “juniorisation” in the investment banking community has deprived the industry of a generation of rising stars and it appears that now the name of the game is to bring in some really heavy hitters to fill the vacuum. Although we are all told that blockchain and fintech will replace us all, we were also assured that spy satellites and high-tech would replace human intelligence - and look where that got us in the Middle East.

Black hole

The speed at which the world is changing is still accelerating and yet markets are rallying as though they were trading off a solid and transparent platform which, to put it mildly, they are not. Predictions of a post-Brexit collapse in all things British is still pending and the cataclysmic end to markets which a Trump victory was supposed to bring with it also proved to be a mirage. Some are asking whether what we are seeing is the last high-intensity flare-up of the supernova before it collapses into itself and becomes a black hole or whether there is a sustainable paradigm shift taking place.

Japan, the one country which needs to import every drop of oil it consumes and which has to do so on a currency which is falling like a rock against the dollar, the currency in which oil is traded, is in the middle of a massive stock market rally. Check and query! Friday’s University of Michigan sentiment indices all pointed to an economy on fire which should be scaring the Fed with its still ridiculously low interest rates and yet there is no sign of anyone cashing out of the risk asset markets. The 2.50% 10-year bond yield, no so long ago seen as only the bears’ medium-term target, has been breached and there is no sign of any notable support buying behind it.

The 10s have quite sharply underperformed the long bond and the 10s/30s curve has flattened from 80bp a month ago to less than 70bp. There has to be room for a re-steepening here although the hope held by some that it would settle at 100bp looks a bit pessimistic, at least before the end of this year.

The FOMC meets on Tuesday and Wednesday and then we can finally drown our brains in mulled wine. Have a good week.