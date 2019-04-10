Top derivatives dealers report sharp jump in margin

The 20 largest derivatives firms reported a steep increase in the amount of initial margin they collected on non-cleared derivatives contracts last year to US$158bn, according to a survey from the International Swaps and Derivatives Association.

That was up 47% from the US$107bn at the end of the first quarter of 2017, shortly after the introduction of uncleared margin rules the previous year.

Regulators now require the largest derivatives users to post initial margin against trades that cannot be funnelled through central clearing houses, which act as shock absorbers to prevent risks cascading through the financial system when a firm goes under. Forcing derivatives users to post collateral upfront on uncleared trades creates a buffer to cover potential losses if a firm defaults.

A phased-in introduction for initial margin began in September 2016 for the top derivatives users, while 14 further firms have now come under the requirements. The final two phases of the regulatory rollout, which will capture a larger proportion of derivatives users, are due to come into force later this year and in 2020.

The amount of margin collected by the top 20 derivatives firms has increased sharply as more firms and trades have come under the rules. Around US$84bn of the margin collected by the largest dealers was required by the margin rules, up from roughly US$47bn at the end of the first quarter of 2017. But there was also an increase in the amount of margin collected for trades that do not fall within scope of the rules currently, up 22% to US$74bn.

The final phase of the margin requirements is due to take effect from September 2020 for all firms that have US$8bn in uncleared derivatives. But there has been industry pushback on this measure over concerns that it will lump prohibitive costs on end-users that many argue do not pose significant risks to the wider financial system.

“Thousands of parties are involved that are not significant enough in many cases,” Rostin Behnam, a commissioner at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, told an audience at the ISDA annual general meeting in Hong Kong.

“It’s a matter of unpacking the issues, identifying the market participants involved and truly having an understanding that they are not significant enough to create a systemic risk to the financial ecosystem. If that is in fact the case … I would suspect that we should be able to find a fair, balanced and a reasonable solution,” he said.

The ISDA survey also found that US$218bn in initial margin was posted to central clearing houses in 2018 related to interest-rate swap and credit-default swap trades. That compared to US$194bn at the end of 2017.